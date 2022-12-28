Southwest Airline passengers at BNA share struggles of traveling after canceled flights

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Baggage claim was filled with more than its normal share of luggage inside of BNA Tuesday afternoon.

Southwest Airlines System failures along with winter storms caused a major disruption to their service this busy travel holiday season. The airline had thousands of cancellations and delays. Some passengers described their holiday travel plans as a complete nightmare.

“It’s already a nightmare everywhere you look,” said one passenger pushing all of this luggage on a cart he’d been missing for two days.

One passenger told WSMV 4 they drove from Austin to Nashville after their flight was canceled several times.

“So we left LAX on the 25th. We flew to Austin. The first flight was delayed so when we got to Austin we missed our connecting flight and then they canceled that flight and then there were no flights for three days,” said the passenger.

Erica Calhoun watched the notification boards in the airport hoping and crossing their fingers that her flight would be canceled. Calhoun and her husband have plans to fly to Dallas to visit her parents.

“So far the flight has been delayed about an hour and a half. Then it went back to being on time, now it’s delayed 20 minutes. So we’re just here hoping that we get there. But we have accepted it either way,” said Calhoun.

But traveling over the past few days wasn’t all bad for Southwest Airlines passenger, Deb Schablik.

“We were very lucky, we had no issues,” said Schablik.

Before her flight took off from Baltimore heading to Nashville, she said she was grateful for a flight attendant who boarded her flight to fill a vacancy.

Schablik says if the flight attendant wouldn’t have done that they would still be in Baltimore.

“I have to say that this young lady, a flight attendant named Kayla, that’s all I know about her, she’s from Nashville. If she hadn’t stepped up to fill a vacancy our flight wouldn’t have gotten out and I told her, ``Kayla, you are the face of Southwest airlines today,” said Schablik as she stood in baggage claim.

Southwest airlines say they’re receiving a high demand for calls through their phone system.

The airline has put a system-wide waiver in place through Jan. 2. So, if you had a reservation between Christmas and Jan. 2, you can rebook, or travel within 30 days without paying any extra. For more information click here.

Southwest Airlines CEO apologized for the disruption, you can see the full video here.

Because this situation is impacting so many travelers across the country, the federal government is planning to investigate Southwest Airlines to determine whether or not this situation was controllable and if Southwest Airlines is in compliance with its customer service plan.

