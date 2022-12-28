Rape suspect accused of exposing himself to Goodlettsville hotel staff

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man previously charged with aggravated rape is now facing new charges after police say he exposed himself to staff at a Goodlettsville hotel.

Wilson Franklin, 33, was charged with indecent exposure.

On Tuesday morning, police were dispatched to Comfort Suites at Rivergate Mall in response to a man taking his clothes off in the hotel lobby and setting them on fire. An employee told police Franklin had been exposing his buttocks, according to an arrest document.

The employee later left and called 911. Franklin was taken into custody.

Court records show Franklin is currently facing two counts of aggravated rape and one count of sexual battery in Davidson County for an unrelated incident. He’s expected to appear in court on those charges in January.

