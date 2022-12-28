NES customers say no communication compounds power outages over holiday weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some Nashville Electric Service customers in the Antioch area felt left in the dark literally and figuratively as they said the power company could have done a better job communicating during the long-lasting outages over the Christmas weekend.

“It was just awful,” said Angelica Vargas who lives in Antioch.

Vargas said they lost power on Friday at about 11 a.m.

“There’s no communication except for automation,” said Henry Davis, an Antioch resident who said he lost power at about 10 a.m. on Saturday, Christmas Eve.

The lack of power and updates from NES left people in south Nashville feeling frustrated with the power company.

Vargas showed WSMV 4′s Tosin Fakile how many times she called the power company on Friday.

“11:50, 11:51 cause I thought it was not going through. At 2 p.m. and the last call was at 4:33,” Vargas said.

Temperatures in the single digits and widespread outages left some without heat for nearly 12 hours.

“Actually we went to rent a generator around 5:30 p.m. We came back around 6 something with the generator, and after that power came, so it was a waste of time because there was no communication,” said Vargas who added their power was restored at about 6:30 p.m. that same day.

Those WSMV spoke with said NES needed better communication from the company.

“There are various reasons why people need to know when it’s coming back on. This whole neighborhood was in suspense about when the lights were coming back on,” said Davis who lost power 10 a.m. Saturday, Christmas Eve, and said it wasn’t restored until about 8 p.m. the same day.

NES took questions about its communication practices from WSMV Via email.

When asked if NES should re-evaluate its communication practices with customers, NES said:

“As with any major weather event, we are currently reviewing our processes and procedures to see how we can improve. Our ultimate goal is to restore power to all of our customers as quickly and safely as possible. Battling severe weather conditions and dealing with equipment issues was a major challenge. We worked with our energy provider, TVA, throughout the process as they dealt with similar challenges throughout the Tennessee Valley.”

WSMV also asked if the power company should have had more people man the phones during incidents like the one from the Christmas Holiday weekend. NES said”

“We had planned to be closed, but opened the call center on Saturday, as we usually do when we have a major weather event. On Friday, we utilized our overflow call center, which was experiencing extremely heavy call volume due to how widespread the storm was.”

NES said it used WSMV’s social media platforms (Facebook and Twitter) to communicate outage updates to customers.

Those who waited Friday and Saturday said they can only hope for the best, moving forward.

“If it has to be graded, I would give them a D on handling this service area,” said Davis.

WSMV also asked if NES would look into text alert systems for rolling blackouts. The company said:

“NES is investing in technology that will make communicating with customers more streamlined. We look forward to when we can roll them out.”

