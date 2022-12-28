Mt. Juliet PD arrest teen car thieves

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three teens are now in custody in connection to a string of overnight car thefts in Mt. Juliet.

According to the Mt. Juliet Police Department, the juveniles are suspected of stealing from vehicles parked at hotels early Wednesday morning in the area of South Mt. Juliet Road and Crossing Circle.

Police believe the thieves drove into the area in a stolen vehicle from Nashville. when police arrived to investigate after receiving several reports of suspicious activity. One armed 14-year-old suspect was taken into custody right away, and the others fled on foot. The juvenile was reportedly armed with a handgun at the time of apprehension.

Two other suspects, both 16 years old, were arrested a short time later.

Mt. Juliet Police believe they have arrested all of the suspects. Officers remained in the area where the car thefts took place to investigate.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.