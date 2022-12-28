Many struggle to find luggage amid holiday travel chaos

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Holiday travelers continue to deal with the flight chaos caused by thousands of flight cancellations over the Christmas weekend.

At Nashville International Airport, piles of unclaimed luggage from other airports litter the baggage claim areas. Unclaimed due to their owners never making it to their destinations.

Nicole Wells, of Gallatin, has been trying to find her luggage for six days.

“What doesn’t make sense, is that, if it’s supposed to be here and we were the first Nashville flight canceled...it should be in this sea of luggage,” Wells lamented on Tuesday. “That was six days ago. So many flights have come in from Denver to Nashville. My luggage is not on it. Why not?”

The four-letter word heard the most around BNA is “mess.” Hundreds of bags and travel cases made it to Nashville, just fine...but the people did not.

One young traveler was looking forward to his first time on a plane. Andreas is still wondering what it is like to fly. His family was scheduled to fly to California on Saturday, Christmas Eve. That flight never happened.

“Our luck has been going downhill, ever since,” Andreas explained.

Why all this has happened has yet to be made clear.

Nicole Wells just wants to find her luggage as many around her are doing the same.

