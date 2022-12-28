Man dies in head-on collision in Midtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were called to a deadly crash involving two vehicles in Midtown on Tuesday night.

According to MNPD, a 24-year-old man from Ashland City was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe on West End Avenue when he swerved and crossed over into eastbound traffic, and crashed head-on with a Hyundai Elantra. The impact caused the Tahoe to flip on its side, killing the driver. A 22-year-old passenger in the Tahoe sustained injuries in the crash, but they are not considered life-threatening.

Fatal crash detectives found several beer cans inside the Tahoe and marijuana odor was also reported. Detectives also discovered that the Tahoe crashed through the gate of a parking garage on Demonbreun Street prior to the crash.

Two 26-year-old women from South Carolina were in the Elantra when it was hit. Both women were wearing seatbelts and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

