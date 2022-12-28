Man dies in head-on collision in Midtown

The SUV flipped onto its side after impact, killing the driver.
The impact from the collision caused the SUV to flip on its side, killing the driver.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 7:10 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were called to a deadly crash involving two vehicles in Midtown on Tuesday night.

According to MNPD, a 24-year-old man from Ashland City was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe on West End Avenue when he swerved and crossed over into eastbound traffic, and crashed head-on with a Hyundai Elantra. The impact caused the Tahoe to flip on its side, killing the driver. A 22-year-old passenger in the Tahoe sustained injuries in the crash, but they are not considered life-threatening.

Fatal crash detectives found several beer cans inside the Tahoe and marijuana odor was also reported. Detectives also discovered that the Tahoe crashed through the gate of a parking garage on Demonbreun Street prior to the crash.

Two 26-year-old women from South Carolina were in the Elantra when it was hit. Both women were wearing seatbelts and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WSMV 28th Ave S
Deadly head-on crash in Midtown
MWS Director provides an update on weather-related damage to Nashville's water systems.
Some Metro areas to experience low water pressure after leak found
Mt. Juliet Police Department logo
Mt. Juliet PD arrest teen car thieves
WSMV Mt. Juliet map
Three teenagers arrested for car break-ins in Mt. Juliet