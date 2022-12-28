Hendersonville man killed in multi-vehicle crash

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has died from injuries sustained in a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 59-year-old Elizar Quituisaca and 26-year-old David Loftis were traveling east on Highway 31 when another vehicle suddenly crossed the center line.

The driver of the vehicle, 77-year-old Richard Jenkins, reportedly swerved into the opposite lane and hit Quiuisaca’s vehicle. Jenkins then struck Loftis’ vehicle head on. The crash shutdown the roadway.

Loftis died as a result of the crash. Quituisaca was not reported to have any injuries.

Jenkins was reported to have injuries, but his condition is unknown. According to THP, Jenkins has charges pending in connection to the crash.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.