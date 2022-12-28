First Alert Forecast: Sunny & Warming On Up

Temperatures will climb into the 60s by this weekend
Full weather forecast for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with meteorologist Stefano DiPietro.
By Cruz Medina
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
This afternoon, more sunshine will persist and highs will rise into the lower to middle half of the 50s. Enjoy the nice and dry conditions as rain chances will return quickly.

Clouds will begin increasing tonight, but temperatures will only fall into the 40s (above freezing!). Those clouds will thicken up tomorrow, and an isolated shower cannot be ruled out especially in the afternoon & evening. Highs will finally reach 60 degrees in many spots!

By Friday, our next Weathermaker will make its way into the Mid State. Expect on and off showers throughout the day Friday, and into Saturday. Rain could be locally heavy, but it won’t be raining at all times of the day either day. Highs will be in the 60s both days.

It appears rain could taper off Saturday night for the Music City Note Drop. Sunday is likely dry with sunshine returning briefly.

Another storm system will track toward the Mid State late in the day on Monday. Late day showers can’t be ruled out, and those showers increase in coverage overnight into Tuesday.

Scattered showers and even a thunderstorm are expected early in the day on Tuesday. Stay tuned for updates!

