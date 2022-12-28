First Alert Forecast: Rain for the Weekend

Rain is on the way as 2022 comes to a close. Temperatures will remain above freezing through the middle of next week.

Next 24 hours

Clouds will begin increasing tonight, but temperatures will only fall into the 40s (above freezing!).

Clouds thicken up tomorrow, and an isolated shower cannot be ruled out, especially in the afternoon & evening. A show in the morning is most likely to the west. Highs will finally reach 60 degrees in many spots!

Here comes the rain

By Friday, our next Weathermaker will make its way into the Mid State. Expect on-and-off showers throughout the day Friday, and into Saturday. Rain could be locally heavy, but it won’t be raining at all times of the day either day. Highs will be in the 60s on both days.

It appears rain could taper off Saturday night for the Music City Note Drop.

Break from the rain

Sunday is likely to dry with sunshine returning briefly. The high will be in the mid 60s.

Another storm system will track toward the Mid-State late in the day on Monday. Late-day showers can’t be ruled out. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

More rain and thunderstorms

Scattered showers and even a thunderstorm are expected early in the day on Tuesday. Some of those could be strong to severe. Highs will reach near 70.

Wednesday a few showers are possible, and temperatures will be cooler. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

