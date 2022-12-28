First Alert Forecast: Cold Fog Followed by Warm Sunshine

It’s best to give yourself some extra time as you’re headed out the door this morning. Light freezing fog could not only cause frost on our cars, but also some black ice on our roadways.

Make sure you’re driving with a little extra caution this morning, especially if you encounter any fog.

Wednesday is looking warmer and with more all day sunshine with highs climbing into the mid 50s.

Clouds will return on Thursday, but we’ll see temperatures make a push back near 60 for the day.

As we end the week and move into our weekend our next storm system will move through the Mid State Friday and Saturday bringing us scattered showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder or two. As of now, there is no severe weather in the forecast and temperatures will be in the 60s for the weekend.

Rain will try and taper off Saturday night for the Music City Note Drop and we’ll dry out Sunday.

Afternoon temperatures on Sunday will stay in the lower 60s. A stray shower cannot be ruled out late Monday with highs in the mid 60s.

More scattered showers and even a thunderstorm are expected on Tuesday.

