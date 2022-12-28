Bellevue apartment fire sends resident to hospital

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A fire at a Bellevue apartment building sent one person to the hospital Wednesday morning.

Nashville Fire Department (NFD) crews were dispatched to 6501 Harding Pike for reports of a fire. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke in a building that had already been evacuated. NFD said the fire was put out and the building was saved.

There was one person transported to a local hospital for smoke inhalation, officials said. The total number of residents impacted is unknown, but the Red Cross is responding.

