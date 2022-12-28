5 teens escape from juvenile facility in Humphreys County, officials say

Officials said the teens stole two cars.
Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAVERLY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Five teens escaped from a juvenile facility early Wednesday morning, according to Humphrey County Sheriff Chris Davis.

The teens escaped from Natchez Trace Youth Academy in Waverly around 3:30 a.m. after they overtook a staff member and stole their car keys, officials said. Davis said the staff member was slightly injured after the fight.

The teens drove to Hickman County where they stole another car in the Lyles area, according to the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office.

The Hickman County Sheriff Jason Craft said the five teens had two guns and stole a red Kia Forte with the license plate number 922BBQK.

Craft said one of the teens was arrested in the Metro Nashville area.

Davis added the teens’ ages ranged from 14 to 17.

