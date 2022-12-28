3 teens caught stealing from 19 cars, police say

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three teenagers were arrested Wednesday morning after the Mount Juliet Police Department says officers caught them in a car burglary spree.

At about 3:45 a.m., the Mount Juliet Police Department received calls about suspicious activity near hotels along Crossing Circle.

An officer spotted the suspects burglarizing a vehicle at Hampton Inn, and they ran away. One of the three suspects was carrying a gun, police said, and was quickly caught by an officer.

Afterward, police issued a community alert about the other two still at large and a community member helped find the remaining suspects running near the Mt. Juliet Road interchange.

Officers moved to that location and found the two suspects.

According to police, the suspects were driving around in a stolen black Honda Ridgeline stolen from Nashville on Dec. 10 where the keys were left inside.

Officials said the three teens were targeting large parking areas at hotels and busting windows out of vehicles looking for guns and other valuable items.

A total of 19 vehicles were burglarized around the hotels.

In addition, detectives are looking into the suspects’ possible involvement in additional burglaries that happened at the Amazon distribution center on Golden Bear Gateway and in the Walton’s Grove neighborhood.

Due to their alleged lack of cooperation, officers had difficulty getting the identities and ages of the suspects, but all three were charged with the following:

19 counts of theft from a vehicle

Possession of burglary tools

Felony possession of marijuana

Simple possession of a legend drug

One out of the three received the following additional charges:

Possession of a stolen vehicle

Unlawful possession of a firearm

