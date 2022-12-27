Teenager missing from Columbia

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Columbia Police are looking for a teenager who is missing out of Maury County on Monday.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 18-year-old Janvir Patel, who was last seen in the Trotwood Avenue area on Monday. Patel is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighs roughly 140 pounds. She has black hair and black eyes.

Anyone with information on Patel’s whereabouts is asked to contact Columbia Police at 931-388-2727.

