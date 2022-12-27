Pedestrian killed in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were called to a crash involving a pedestrian early Tuesday morning south of Nashville.

According to MNPD, a Chevrolet Impala was traveling north on Metroplex Drive when it struck a man attempting to cross the road. Witnesses told detectives the man had been crossing the road multiple time prior to getting hit. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver reported that the collision was unavoidable. The unidentified man was hit outside the crosswalk, police said.

