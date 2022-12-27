Multiple families lose home, belongings after pipes burst at Ashland City apartments

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - People living at an Ashland City apartment complex say 16 tenants have been displaced after fire sprinkler pipes burst on Saturday. It caused extensive damage to several of the apartments, destroying the belongings of multiple families.

Jared Lassiter came back to his Vantage Point apartment on Christmas Day and found water covering his floors. He showed WSMV spots in his ceilings and walls, where water gushed into his apartment for hours.

He and his neighbor Landon Taylor say the flooding was a result of fire sprinkler pipes that busted.

“In this specific instance there’s nothing we could have done differently,” Taylor said. “Speaking with maintenance they said it wouldn’t have mattered if every single person had left their waters dripping, this still would have occurred.”

Lassiter is calling on his apartment to take responsibility for the water damage. WSMV asked Vantage Pointe Apartments for a comment Tuesday, but they declined.

“I know they were home enjoying the holidays and we were outed out of our houses and that’s just not right,” Lassiter said. “This is a prime example of all the bad coming from the holidays, people who are ejected from their homes on Christmas. Told by the owners of the complex there’s nothing they can do and we’re out of pocket for everything trying to find a new home when everything is closed.”

Lassiter and Taylor are both waiting to hear back from their insurance, with the hope of replacing what was destroyed.

In the meantime, they are staying with their families at a nearby hotel.

“I’m just one of the few lucky ones who had a little bit of savings to be able to keep going so far, but the money is running out real quick,” Lassiter said.

