Missing teenager from Columbia found safe

The 18-year-old woman was reported missing on Monday.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 7:05 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Columbia Police announced teenager who went missing on Monday out of Maury County has been found safe.

Police were asking for the public’s help in locating 18-year-old Janvir Patel on Tuesday morning. She had been missing from the Trotwood Avenue area since Monday.

Columbia Police thanked the community for their help in the search and that Patel was located safely around 10 a.m.

