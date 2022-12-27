Man helps neighbors after more snow impacts Nashville roads

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More snow came down Monday impacting some drivers’ commutes and covering the roadways yet again in Nashville.

Mike Mihalko spent part of Monday morning shoveling the bottom portion of Fleetwood Drive.

“This morning I woke up to some snow and I heard the tow trucks out there salty the main road, and I wanted to go to the gym this morning and my road is all iced up you can see. So, I decided to make my own gym today and get my trusted shovel and come on out,” said Mihalko.

Mihalko and his neighbors live on a big hill in West Nashville.

“So I just took my little shovel and took my time and one of my little shovels and just tried to make a little patch that goes horizontally,” said Mihalko.

He said he wanted to make life a little bit easier by shoveling and later salting the street.

“It’s a challenge especially if you’re stuck inside for some of the elderly people so if I can help them there. Some of the neighbors I let them park in my driveway because I can’t make it up the hill. At least I got a safe spot, otherwise, at the bottom of the hill you have a big pill up with all the snow and ice,” said Mihalko.

Over the last few years, he said this community has been used to this amount of snowfall, but he said he wishes that the city would help clear some of the side streets that are difficult to maneuver with snow and ice.

“They do a good job; they should do at least this hill or especially that hill over there. That’s always been a problem spot and there have been accidents even on wet days people just slide and there have been multiple accidents here,” said Mihalko.

