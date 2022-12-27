Man dies from shooting on County Hospital Road

Detectives are pursuing active leads in the fatal shooting.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville detectives said they are pursuing active leads after a man was found dead inside a vehicle in Nashville on Monday.

According to police, 28-year-old Julius Sanford was involved in an altercation with another person inside a rental car in the 1400 block of County Hospital Road around noon on Monday. The fight ended with Sanford being shot in the chest. The shooter fled the scene.

Sanford was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died, later Monday evening.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

