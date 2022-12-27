Man dies from shooting on County Hospital Road

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville detectives said they are pursuing active leads after a man was found dead inside a vehicle in Nashville on Monday.

According to police, 28-year-old Julius Sanford was involved in an altercation with another person inside a rental car in the 1400 block of County Hospital Road around noon on Monday. The fight ended with Sanford being shot in the chest. The shooter fled the scene.

Sanford was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died, later Monday evening.

