Man dies after shooting in car on County Hospital Road

By Danica Sauter
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives are pursuing active leads after a fatal shooting a 28-year-old in the 1400 block of County Hospital Road.

On Monday Julius Sanford was shot in a vehicle around 11:50 a.m. Officials said the gunman ran away from the vehicle after the shooting.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Sanford, of Nashville, was involved in a fight with the gunman, which resulted in him being shot in the chest.

Sanford was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died later Monday evening.

