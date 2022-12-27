First Alert Forecast: Sunshine Returns to Mid State

After starting off a little cloud this morning, we’ll get some good sunshine back for our Tuesday afternoon with temperatures back in the 40s.

Tonight will still be rather chilly with lows around 30 by tomorrow morning.

Wednesday is looking warmer and with more all-day sunshine with highs climbing into the mid-50s.

Clouds will return on Thursday, but we’ll see temperatures make a pushback near 60 for the day.

As we end the week and move into our weekend our next storm system will move through the Mid State Friday and Saturday bringing us scattered showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder or two. As of now, there is no severe weather in the forecast, and temperatures will be in the 60s for the weekend.

Rain will try and taper off Saturday night for the Music City Note Drop and we’ll dry out Sunday.

Afternoon temperatures on Sunday will stay in the lower 60s. A stray shower cannot be ruled out late Monday with highs in the mid-60s.

