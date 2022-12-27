First Alert Forecast: Sunshine & Milder Temperatures on the Way

Thicker clouds that were around to start the day continue to clear. Mostly sunny skies will persist for the afternoon hours with temperatures generally in the 40s.

Temperatures will fall below freezing again tonight which could cause some spots of black ice to form. Be cautious of the road conditions when starting your Wednesday.

High pressure nearby on Wednesday brings more sunshine to the Mid State. South winds, along with the sunshine, will boost our highs into the 50s! Overnight lows will finally be above freezing too so melting will continue.

Clouds increase on Thursday, but temperatures will still be mild around 60 degrees.

As we end the week and move into our weekend our next Weathermaker will move through the Mid State Friday and Saturday bringing us scattered showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder or two. As of now, there is no severe weather in the forecast, and temperatures will be in the 60s for the weekend.

The bulk of the rain looks to taper off Saturday night, just in time for the Music City Note Drop, but any changes in the departure of this system could keep some rain around. Make sure to check back for updates on this forecast.

Sunday is probably dry with highs in the lower 60s. More showers could return to the forecast as early as late in the day Monday.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.