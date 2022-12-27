13 displaced after fire at home in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thirteen people were displaced after a fire broke out at a home in the 1100 block of Pennock Avenue on Monday.

Seven adults and six children were impacted by the fire.

Nashville Fire Department crews were called to the home around 4:20 p.m.

When crews arrived, officials said there was heavy smoke coming from the 2nd floor of the property.

The fire was contained and there were no reported injuries, according to the Nashville Fire Department.

The Red Cross was also called to the scene to help the 13 after the fire.

