Train derails in Gallatin blocking several streets


Train derailment in Gallatin
Train derailment in Gallatin(Gallatin Police)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A train derailed in Gallatin and blocked several streets for at least a couple of hours on Monday, Dec. 26.

The train blocked Red River, West Eastland and Gray streets.

Sometime around 12:30 p.m., the Gallatin Police Department said that the tracks were cleared.

The Gallatin Police Department urged people if they could, to just stay home due to the roads being covered in snow again.

“TDOT and the city are salting the roads, but this does not mean you should jump in your vehicle and go anywhere,” Gallatin PD said in a Facebook post.

