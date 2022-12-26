Multiple crashes on icy roads in Robertson Co.

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - Emergency personnel were busy on Christmas as slick rural roads caused a handful of crashes in Robertson County overnight.

According to Smokey Barn News, two rollover crashes were reported on Kinneys Road near the town of Adams, but no serious injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, in Cross Plains, a vehicle traveling on Cedar Grove Road lost control near Campbell Road, struck a tree, and caught fire. Luckily, again no serious injuries were reported.

Shortly after, a Chevrolet Silverado pickup collided head-on with an Acura sedan on Main Street in Springfield. Both vehicles sustained significant damage but neither driver was seriously hurt. One of the drivers was arrested after that crash.

Icy conditions on less-traveled roads are considered the cause of these crashes.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.