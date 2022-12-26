Investigation underway into deadly ‘road rage’ shooting on I-24

Metro Nashville detectives are asking for the community’s help as they investigate the Christmas Day murder of a 32-year-old man.
By Danica Sauter and Justina Latimer
Dec. 25, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department are asking for the community’s help as they investigate the Christmas Day murder of a 32-year-old man.

Officers responded to a shooting on Interstate 24 at noon on Sunday.

Christopher Spaunhorst, of Greenbrier, had been driving on I-24 West in his blue Ford-150 pickup truck, police said.

When police and medics arrived, they found Spaunhorst with multiple gunshot wounds. Police said several gunshots were fired into Spaunhorst’s driver’s side door and window of the pickup.

The pickup had come to a stop along the median wall at James Robertson Parkway.

Spaunhorst was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died.

Metro Police believe road rage could be a potential motive for the murder.

Detectives are asking any motorist who may have seen another vehicle traveling alongside Spaunhorst’s pickup on I-24 at noon to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Spaunhorst's blue Ford F-150 pickup truck
Spaunhorst's blue Ford F-150 pickup truck(Photo courtesy of Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)

