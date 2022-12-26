First Alert Forecast: Snow Flurries to Start the Week

A weak storm system pushing through the Mid State today will bring scattered flurries and snow showers back to our area and could create some travel issues on untreated roadways.

Temperatures will barely get above freezing this afternoon with around a coating to 1 inch of snow expected across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. If you are doing any traveling today be alert for quickly changing road conditions, especially on backroads and overpasses. Tonight will be cold again with a leftover flurry and lows in the mid-20s.

We’ll get some good sunshine back for our Tuesday with temperatures back in the 40s during the afternoon.

Wednesday is looking warmer and with more sunshine with highs climbing into the mid-50s.

Clouds will return on Thursday, but we’ll see temperatures make a pushback near the 60s for the day.

As we end the week and move into our weekend our next storm system will move through the Mid State Friday and Saturday bringing us scattered showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder or two. As of now, there is no severe weather in the forecast, and temperatures will be in the 60s for the weekend.

Rain will taper off Saturday night and we should be dry, come Sunday.

