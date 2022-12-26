First Alert Forecast: Cold Start to the Week, but Warmth is on the Way

Through this evening, more light snow showers or flurries cannot be ruled out. Exercise caution if you have to be on the roads as slick spots will persist especially on secondary roads. Otherwise, clouds will linger around through tonight before breaking apart into tomorrow morning.

By tomorrow afternoon, partly to mostly sunny skies can be expected. Temperatures will finally be above freezing with afternoon highs in the 40s.

Wednesday will be warmer and more sunshine will persist with highs climbing into the middle 50s.

Clouds will return on Thursday ahead of our next Weathermaker. High temperatures will rise to around 60 degrees. Some showers are possible at night.

The main energy associated with our next Weathermaker arrives Friday into Saturday. Although it wont be raining at all times, showers will be scattered in nature. Guidance continues to suggest most of this rain will move out by Sunday morning, but things could change as we’re still several days out.

Another storm system could impact the Mid State by next Monday. Make sure to check back for updates regarding rain chances.

