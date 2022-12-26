Delta flight makes emergency landing in Nashville


By Danica Sauter
Dec. 26, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Delta flight that was enroute from Atlanta to Sacramento had to make an emergency landing in Nashville on Monday, Dec. 26.

According to Flight Aware, the plane departed Atlanta at 8:46 a.m. ET and landed in Nashville at 8:47 a.m. CT for a total travel time of just over one hour.

The flight crew received a notification of a possible engine issue and as a precaution, they elected to divert to Nashville. According to Delta, the aircraft landed without incident.

Delta said they would be sending another aircraft to pick up those passengers and customers to continue their flight.

Delta said the total flight delay would be three hours and 30 minutes. Delta added 185 passengers were on board and six crew members were on board.

