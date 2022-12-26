Communities recovering two years after Nashville Christmas bombing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Christmas can bring up a lot of painful memories for many people in the mid-state. Two years ago, a bombing rocked downtown Nashville on Christmas day leaving eight injured and damaging more than 40 businesses and destroying many city blocks.

The attack caused widespread communication outages and took down police emergency systems and grounded holiday travel.

The bombing reduced storefronts to rubble and changed the lives of countless people forever.

As bad as the day was, it could have been worse if it weren’t for the bravery and quick thinking of six metro officers popularly known as the “Nashville Six.” The six officers went door to door getting people to evacuate when an RV warned of an explosion.

Two years later, on Christmas day, many of the businesses are up and running once again, but the road to recovery isn’t finished yet. Many people are still working to get back to where they were, but there has been a progression.

For people that were impacted by the bombing, resources are still available. Catholic charities are offering financial and emotional support for those who lost everything. To find out more visit their website Nashvilleheals.org.

