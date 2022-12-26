City of La Vergne asks Smyrna for help with low water supply

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The city of La Vergne is seeking mutual aid from their neighboring town of Smyrna to help with a water supply issue, the city announced on Monday.

The software used to monitor water tank levels at the Inframark Water Treatment Plant froze on Friday and, unrelated, a power breaker tripped that same day.

Once the power was restored, the software was not correctly reading the amount of water in the tank that serves the south side of the city which caused a shortage due to high demand during the winter weather.

The city of La Vergne said residents may notice low water pressure or no water until levels are restored.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.