Belle Meade senior living facility’s pipes burst on Christmas day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pipe burst at a local senior living home on Christmas day causing damage and forcing some people living there to be moved temporarily.

WSMV4 received a cellphone video showing the water leaking through the roof of the Brookdale Senior living facility Sunday.

“Water was coming down from the ceiling leaking down the doorways,” said Bethany Burns.

Burns noticed water coming from the ceiling while visiting her father on Christmas Day. She was concerned leaks would force the residents out.

“We noticed puddles in the flooring. We just noticed a lot of places where the water started to come through so we all started to get trash cans and buckets and we just put them under the leaks until they could do something,” Burns said. “It was evident it was getting out of control and at that point, the fire alarm started to go off. And so, we were concerned about getting the residents outside, or at least since my dad lives here obviously, I’m concerned about his care.”

A spokesperson with Brookdale Senior Living Facility tells us a pipe burst causing the sprinkler system to lose a connection— and leading to water damage in the building.

A few resident rooms had the most damage.

“So, we had to move my dad’s clothes out of his closet because there was just water running down the wall in the closet,” said Burns.

The Brookdale Senior Living Facility tells WSMV 4 they’re taking care of the issue.

“On Sunday, a pipe burst, which caused the sprinkler system to break loose a connection. This caused some water damage in the building, including a small number of resident rooms. We are still undergoing an assessment to determine the extent of the damage. During this time, residents who were in an impacted apartment have been temporarily relocated to other apartments within our community.”

Bethany said she’s glad the residents won’t be displaced.

“Now they have the restoration crew here and they’re ready to get everything cleaned up and everyone taken care of and just making sure everyone has a place to stay tonight and if their apartment needs to be restored or cleaned up, so I feel good about the plan that they have moving forward now,” said Burns.

Over the holiday weekend, Metro Water Services said they averaged on water main break per day.

“As temperatures rise, we anticipate an increase in water main breaks caused by ground shift. If you see signs of a break such as water bubbling up in the road or experience a water outage or unexplained low pressure, call 615-862-4600 to report it,” said Metro Water Services in a statement.

