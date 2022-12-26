72,000 people without power during winter storm in Nashville


Nashville Electric Service
By Danica Sauter
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Around 72,000 people were without power in the NES service area at the storm’s peak during record-breaking and dangerously cold weather.

As of Monday morning, NES said that all known power outages associated with the winter storm that began Dec. 22 have been restored.

A few customers are experiencing new isolated power outages and NES said emergency crews have been quickly responding to those calls.

If any NES customer is experiencing a power outage, new this morning or from the weekend storm, report it at //nespower.com/outages or 615-234-0000.

