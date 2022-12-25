Hohenwald issues drinking water warning

HOWENWALD, Tenn. (WSMV) - City of Hohenwald officials have issued a drinking water warning after the city’s water system experienced equipment failure.

According to a recent Facebook post, the equipment failure resulted in a significant loss of pressure in the drinking water system. This loss of pressure could introduce disease-causing organisms, such as bacteria, viruses and parasites, into the water.

As a precautionary measure, the city is asking those who access the Hohenwald Water System to boil their water before drinking or using it. The city instructs residents to heat the water and allow it to boil for at least one minute before allowing it to cool.

Symptoms of drinking the potentially contaminated water include nausea, cramps, diarrhea and headaches. If anyone is experiencing these symptoms after drinking water from the city’s system, officials urge those people to seek medical advice.

Workers are actively making repairs at the water plant, and once the system’s pressure is restored will run several bacteriological tests on the system.

The city hopes to have the issue resolved within a week.

For more information, please contact the Hohenwald Water System office at (931) 796-2231.

