First Alert Forecast: Light Snow Possible Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Monday, the cold continues with a chance of light snow showers or flurries!

After a brutal cold weekend, it will still be a chilly start to the next work week. Temperatures will fall into the teens tonight around midnight, but will start to climb again by daybreak as south winds crank up. An area of low pressure will “clip” our area tomorrow, bringing with it some flurries and/or light snow showers. A batch of these snow showers is possible in the morning, and again in the evening. Accumulations for most will be less than half an inch. Highs will be in the lower to middle 30s.

A WARM UP IS ON THE WAY

Tuesday, highs will rise into the lower 40s with a mix sun and clouds

The warming trend continues Wednesday with highs in the 50s and more sunshine expected.

A storm system tracking toward the Mid State by the end of the week ramps up rain chances by Thursday night, but most of Thursday itself is dry. Highs will be around 60.

Highs for next weekend will be in the 60s, but on and off rain showers can be expected Friday into Saturday as low pressure rides up from our south. At this time, it appears most of that rain will exit by Sunday morning. Make sure to check back for updates on rain chances throughout the week.

