Titans delay game amid rolling blackout concerns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Mayor John Cooper has asked the Tennessee Titans to postpone their game Saturday afternoon amid electricity concerns across the state.

In a recent tweet, Mayor Cooper suggested that all non-essential businesses should reduce power usage. This includes the Titans, who he asked to postpone their noon game against the Texans.

The Tennessee Titans complied with the request, and have pushed back the game start time by one hour. The game is now set to begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

“Due to the extreme weather and power outages affecting our region, kickoff for today’s game has been postponed one hour,” said Titans Vice President of Marketing and Communications Kate Guerra on behalf of the team. “This decision was made in partnership with the NFL, Office of Emergency Management, Nashville Electric Service and the Mayor’s Office in an abundance of caution to ensure that the game would not negatively impact our community in any way. We are exploring every possibility to minimize non-essential power around the stadium.”

Gates for the game are currently open and guests are free to enter.

“I appreciate the Titans delaying kickoff for one hour as the Tennessee Valley Authority commits to immediately ending the rolling blackouts,” said Mayor Cooper.

Mayor Cooper asked the game be postponed in solidarity with thousands of Tennesseans experiencing blackouts.

The Tennessee Valley Authority announced on Friday morning that rolling blackouts would be conducted for people all across the state. The blackouts were issued in an effort to stabilize the power grid, which according to the Nashville Electric Service’s Vice President of Operations Jack Baxter, were successful in preventing further grid damage.

The blackouts were paused Friday afternoon but were reinstated on Saturday morning.

The blackouts have again been paused as of 11 a.m. Saturday.

