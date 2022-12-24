Tennessee Valley Authority ends rolling blackouts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has stopped rolling blackouts across the state, according to a recent tweet.

The blackout was originally issued on Friday morning in an effort to help keep the power grid stable, but TVA spokesperson Scott Fiedler confirmed the mandate was lifted several hours later.

Nashville Electric Services announced on Saturday morning that the rolling blackouts have been reinstated by TVA after they proved to be successful in stabilizing the grid. TVA announced the blackouts ended again several hours later.

“The NES electric system deployed yesterday’s rotating outages successfully,” said Jack Baxter, vice president of operations for NES. “This proves that curtailment protects the grid from further damage. While it’s not ideal, we know this measure will help keep the overall power supply flowing.”

Electrical blackouts ranged anywhere from 10 minutes to half an hour depending on the company, according to tweets released by several electric companies in Tennessee.

... (continued) This is due to an outage experienced by TVA at Cumberland plant and Bull run plant. DES intends to comply with this directive. Thank you for understanding. pic.twitter.com/Ujr9wo0jO8 — Dickson Electric System (@DicksonElectric) December 23, 2022

Electrical companies such as Nashville Electric Service, Middle Tennessee Electric, Dickson Electric System and Cumberland Electric are among the many companies whose customers were affected by the order.

As of 8 a.m. on Saturday, over 75,000 Nashville Electric Service customers are without power completely or are experiencing rolling blackouts.

TVA is asking businesses and the public to try to limit and reduce electric power usage as much as possible.

Visit NES’ website for tips on how to save energy.

