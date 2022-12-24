Nashvillians brave sub-zero temps for holiday necessities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - With sub-zero temperatures and icy wet conditions, you don’t want to be out on Nashville roads if you don’t have to. However, if you need those last-minute groceries, that’s a different story.

In the blistering, brutal, blizzard-like weather, the grocery store is the only place people might rush to for holiday necessities.

“Moon Pies and ribs, what else is there?” shopper Eric Kraemer said. “We needed food for Christmas day really, so we were concerned about not being able to get out tomorrow.”

“Milk, break, beer, the basics,” Janet Kelleher said. “We’ll have a good time.”

“We are going to pick up some groceries really fast and head home,” said Rich Gillespie, who on Friday was picking up last minute ingredients for his wife’s Christmas breakfast.

The shoppers outside the Belle Meade Kroger may look cold, but Kelleher would tell you otherwise.

“We are here for Christmas, and I love the cold, so you’re probably asking the wrong person for Nashville,” she said.

The sub-zero temperatures aren’t for all Nashvillians, but that won’t stop them from celebrating this holiday season.

“It’s Christmas, and we can’t do anything about the weather except be careful and enjoy it,” Kelleher said.

Metro Police say they responded to 34 accident calls Friday morning. They say almost all of them were non-injury.

