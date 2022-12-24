Middle Tennesseans frustrated at rolling blackouts amid frigid temps

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Friday morning for a few hours, several Nashville Electric Service (NES) customers had their power turned on and off in 90-minute intervals.

NES was one of several power companies in Tennessee who carried out a rolling blackout at the request of the Tennessee Valley Authority. The blackouts were later paused at about noon on Friday.

TVA said the extreme cold put a strain on their power generation facilities. That’s why they asked power companies to drop 5% of its electricity load. Hence, the rolling blackout.

Each local power company decided how long the blackouts would be. In Nashville, 10 minutes at a time, different neighborhoods went without power every hour and a half to two hours.

NES said this was the first time they’ve ever had to implement rolling blackouts. So, it’s no surprise that customers were caught off guard.

“I don’t like it. By the time the light goes off, it comes back on in the house and is going to have to get cold again,” said Cathy Garrison, who lives off Charlotte Pike in Nashville. “And on the coldest day that there is, too. I don’t know what else they could do though to help us keep the power on.”

NES said unfortunately when rolling blackouts have to occur, the power company can’t give advance warning. But early this morning, they asked very large commercial customers to voluntarily reduce power load. NES said when TVA initiated the blackouts, they had to do that within minutes.

And people had to get creative to get warm for minutes every couple of hours.

“We have a kerosene heater, so that will help us,” said Garrison. “Especially with these rollouts like they’re doing. You have to keep the house warm because it takes so much heat to get the house back warm when it goes off and gets cold again.”

Garrison said she was also worried about the impact the blackouts would have on her heating system.

Even after the rolling blackouts were put on pause, NES is still asking customers to take steps to reduce power usage at home, including not running your washer and dryer and putting the thermostat at 68 degrees.

You can find more about how NES is asking people to voluntarily reduce power usage below:

