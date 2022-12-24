First Alert Forecast: Arctic air lingers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - We can expect the arctic chill to hang around with us right through our holiday weekend but with minor improvements each day.

Our Saturday will be slightly ‘warmer’ with temperatures in the lower to mid-20s for the day, though some spots could stay in the teens through the afternoon in higher elevations. It won’t be as windy of a day, but it will still be breezy with wind chill values in the single digits. Bundle up if you’re headed to the Titans Game! Lows tomorrow night drop right back near if not into the single digits.

Christmas day will again be slightly ‘warmer’ with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. The wind should be much calmer for our Sunday and we’ll see plenty of afternoon sunshine.

WARMING UP NEXT WEEK

Highs get back in the 30s on Monday with more clouds in the afternoon and even some passing flurries or a snow shower.

Tuesday we’ll see highs back in the 40s with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Wednesday we’re back in the 50s with a good deal of afternoon sunshine.

By the end of next week we’ll be timing out our next storm system that’s set to bring rain showers back to the Mid State.

As of now, I’m not ruling out a stray shower on both Thursday and Friday, but we can fine-tune the details through next week. Temperatures will be back in the 60s until the end of next week.

