Fire displaces residents at Franklin apartment building


The fire displaced several residents just days before Christmas.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 8:33 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – An apartment fire Friday morning displaced all occupants of six units at a Franklin apartment building.

The Franklin Fire Department said crews were dispatched to the fire off Fairground Street just before 8 a.m. Fortunately, the apartment building was unoccupied.

However, the fire quickly spread into a common attic shared by the entire building. Multiple kerosene space heaters and stored kerosene were found inside one of the apartments.  They could not be ruled out as the cause of the fire, the fire department said. There was also a wall heater in use in the bathroom that could not be ruled out as the cause.

The American Red Cross is assisting the victims.

