Brentwood Target evacuated after reports of gas leak


FILE - A sign at a Target store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City.
FILE - A sign at a Target store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Target in Brentwood was evacuated on Christmas Eve due to reports of a gas leak, according to Nashville Fire Department officials.

Nashville fire crews were called to 780 Old Hickory Boulevard around 1 p.m. Crews are on the scene and Piedmont was notified and are on their way to the location.

An official for the Nashville Fire Department said that no transports have been made from the scene and there have been no reported injuries at this time.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Tennessee Valley Authority logo
Tennessee Valley Authority announces end of rolling blackouts
WSMV Mayor John Cooper
Titans delay game amid rolling blackout concerns
wsmv without power on Christmas Eve
Thousands without power on Christmas Eve
Generic snow
Severe winter weather survival guide