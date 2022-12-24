Brentwood Target evacuated after reports of gas leak

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Target in Brentwood was evacuated on Christmas Eve due to reports of a gas leak, according to Nashville Fire Department officials.

Nashville fire crews were called to 780 Old Hickory Boulevard around 1 p.m. Crews are on the scene and Piedmont was notified and are on their way to the location.

An official for the Nashville Fire Department said that no transports have been made from the scene and there have been no reported injuries at this time.

