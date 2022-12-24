2 shot outside West Nashville shopping center, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation is underway and a suspect in on the loose after two people were shot Friday evening in Nashville.

At about 6:40 p.m., Metro Police responded to a shooting outside a shopping center at 6337 Charlotte Pike.

The two people who were shot were transported by private vehicle to TriStar Centennial Medical Center, according to police. Their condition is unknown.

The suspect is still on the run, according to officers on scene.

