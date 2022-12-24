2 shot outside West Nashville shopping center, police say


The scene of a shooting Friday, Dec. 23, 2022 in Nashville.
The scene of a shooting Friday, Dec. 23, 2022 in Nashville.(WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation is underway and a suspect in on the loose after two people were shot Friday evening in Nashville.

At about 6:40 p.m., Metro Police responded to a shooting outside a shopping center at 6337 Charlotte Pike.

The two people who were shot were transported by private vehicle to TriStar Centennial Medical Center, according to police. Their condition is unknown.

The suspect is still on the run, according to officers on scene.

WSMV 4 will update this story when more information is available.

