Woman saved from Centerville house fire

CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was taken to a Nashville hospital after being found inside a home that had caught fire near downtown Centerville, the Centerville Fire Department reported.

Crews were called to the home on Barnwell Avenue for a reported structure fire just before 11 a.m. On arrival, firefighters saw heavy smoke and fire showing on the back of the house. Firefighters were told there was a victim inside the home.

“Crews made an aggressive interior search. They located the victim and were able to remove her,” Centerville Fire Capt. Jason Pierce said.

The victim was taken to a Dickson hospital before being transferred to Tristar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville. Her condition is not known.

Pierce said two firefighters also had non-critical injuries requiring treatment at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Pierce said it was an old house with balloon-type construction.

“The fire travels really easily from one floor to the other, so this has really been a battle,” Pierce said.

Crews were still at the scene around 6 p.m. trying to put out hot spots. They were hoping to wrap things up before the colder weather arrived.

