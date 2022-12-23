Tips on staying warm in freezing temperatures

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - When the weather is extremely cold, the idea is to stay inside if you can.

If you do have to brave the low temperatures, there are a few tips you can follow to stay warm.

“Socks under fuzzy socks and fuzzy lined boots and all those kinds of good stuff,” shopper Rachel Gathers said.

Gathers knows the cold all too well. She traveled to Nashville for the holidays and came prepared.

“I am actually from Colorado originally and there are sub-zero temperatures right now. So, the secret is to keep the head and the feet warm. That is why I wear the earmuffs,” Gathers said.

With temperatures dropping, those who remain outside for long periods of time could be victims of hypothermia or frostbite.

To be on the safe side, the CDC recommends making sure body parts like your nose, ear, cheeks and toes are covered.

That means wearing a hat, scarf or a knit mask that will cover the majority of your face. Layers are also suggested along with water resistant coats and boots.

“I am terrified. Cold weather makes me angry, so that’s why I am out today and not tomorrow,” Nashville resident Amy Anders said.

Shoppers like Anders plan to stay home to avoid the cold altogether.

“My father wanted to cancel Christmas because it was going to be too cold and my mother said, ‘No, we are carrying on with Christmas,’” Anders said.

With Christmas this weekend, many are hoping the weather won’t freeze their plans.

“We just got in last night, so we actually beat the winter storm for today,” Gathers said. “That was nice and then we are traveling back on Monday, so hopefully we won’t have any problems there, but it’s always changing so we will have to see.”

