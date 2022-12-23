Rolling blackouts take place across Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has asked electric companies across the state to conduct rolling blackouts, according to a recent tweet.

The blackout has been issued in an effort to help keep the power grid stable.

The blackouts could range anywhere from 10 minutes to half an hour depending on the company, according to tweets released by several electric companies in Tennessee.

... (continued) This is due to an outage experienced by TVA at Cumberland plant and Bull run plant. DES intends to comply with this directive. Thank you for understanding. pic.twitter.com/Ujr9wo0jO8 — Dickson Electric System (@DicksonElectric) December 23, 2022

Electrical companies such as Nashville Electric Service, Middle Tennessee Electric, Dickson Electric System and Cumberland Electric are among the many companies whose customers will be affected by the order.

As of 11 a.m. on Friday, over 35,000 Nashville Electric Service customers were without power completely or were experiencing rolling blackouts.

TVA is asking businesses and the public to try to limit and reduce electric power usage as much as possible.

