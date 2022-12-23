Rolling blackouts take place across Tennessee

Thousands in Tennessee are without power in the aftermath of a severe winter storm.
Tennessee Valley Authority logo
Tennessee Valley Authority logo(TVA)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has asked electric companies across the state to conduct rolling blackouts, according to a recent tweet.

The blackout has been issued in an effort to help keep the power grid stable.

The blackouts could range anywhere from 10 minutes to half an hour depending on the company, according to tweets released by several electric companies in Tennessee.

Electrical companies such as Nashville Electric Service, Middle Tennessee Electric, Dickson Electric System and Cumberland Electric are among the many companies whose customers will be affected by the order.

As of 11 a.m. on Friday, over 35,000 Nashville Electric Service customers were without power completely or were experiencing rolling blackouts.

TVA is asking businesses and the public to try to limit and reduce electric power usage as much as possible.

