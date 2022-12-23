Power outages affecting Middle Tennesseans as temps drop


By Daniel Smithson
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Power outages are beginning to affect thousands in Middle Tennessee as cold weather moves into the area.

As of 10 p.m. Thursday, Nashville Electric Services reported more than 4,000 customers were without power. A NES spokesperson said crews were responding to those affected areas to restore power.

Cumberland Electric in Sumner County reported more than 1,700 customers were about power.

Duck River Electric reported 245 Marshall County customers were without power as of 10 p.m. About 160 customers were without power in Coffee County and 150 outages were reported in Maury County. About 140 combined outages were reported between Bedford, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

More than 200 Middle Tennessee Electric customers were without power in Williamson County.

Crews will respond in emergency situations to restore power.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

