First Alert Weather: Weekend Stays Below Freezing

First Alert Weather Day continues through Sunday for icy roads and frigid temperatures through the weekend.

ICE AND WIND

It’s been the coldest day in 20 years leading into another cold night. Overnight lows drop into the single digits with wind chill values remaining sub-zero through tomorrow morning. A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect for most of the Mid State until noon Saturday.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Christmas weekend expect the arctic chill to hang around, with minor improvements each day.

Saturday will be slightly ‘warmer’ with temperatures in the lower to mid-20s for the day, though some spots could stay in the teens through the afternoon. It won’t be as windy tomorrow, but it will still be breezy with wind chill values in the single digits. Bundle up if you’re headed to the Titans Game! Lows tomorrow night drop right back into the single digits again for most areas.

Christmas day will again be slightly ‘warmer’ with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. The wind should be much calmer for our Sunday and we’ll see plenty of afternoon sunshine.

WARMING UP NEXT WEEK

Highs get back in the 30s on Monday with more clouds in the afternoon and even some passing flurries or a snow shower.

Tuesday we’ll see highs back in the 40s with a mix of clouds and sunshine,

Wednesday warms back to near average, in the 50s.

Thursday and Friday will be back in the 60s with a few showers possible each day.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.