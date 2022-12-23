First Alert Weather: Coldest day in over 20 years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Be sure to give yourself plenty of extra time if you’re headed out the door this morning.

ICE AND WIND

Snow and ice-covered roads will cause issues for our morning commute.

The snow is long gone but today will be very cold and windy with daytime highs only topping off in the mid-teens at best. With the wind factored in we’ll see wind chill values as low as -10° even through our afternoon. Overnight lows drop into the single digits with wind chill values remaining sub-zero through tomorrow morning. A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect for most of the Mid State until noon tomorrow.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

As we head into Christmas weekend we can expect the arctic chill to hang around, with minor improvements each day.

Our Saturday will be slightly ‘warmer’ with temperatures in the lower to mid-20s for the day, though some spots could stay in the teens through the afternoon. It won’t be as windy of a day tomorrow, but it will still be breezy with wind chill values in the single digits. Bundle up if you’re headed to the Titans Game! Lows tomorrow night drop right back into the single digits.

Christmas day will again be slightly ‘warmer’ with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. The wind should be much calmer for our Sunday and we’ll see plenty of afternoon sunshine.

WARMING UP NEXT WEEK

Highs get back in the 30s on Monday with more clouds in the afternoon and even some passing flurries or a snow shower.

Tuesday we’ll see highs back in the 40s with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Wednesday we’re back in the 50s and Thursday back in the 60s.

