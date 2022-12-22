Woman found fatally shot in creek

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead in a creek on Wednesday in the 4000 block of Fairview Drive.

A passerby walking their dog found the remains.

On Thursday, the Forensic Science Center revealed the woman had been fatally shot.

The victim was black with short hair and appeared to be in her 20s. According to officials, she had surgery on her brain and right arm.

She was wearing black Adidas joggers with white stripes on the side, a black coat over a Father Ryan sweater and a black Vanderbilt sweatshirt. She was also wearing a purple domestic violence awareness month bracelet.

The Medical Examiner’s Officer is working to identify the woman through her fingerprints.

Metro PD said that the circumstances surrounding her death are under investigation. Police also said her description does not match with any current or local missing person reports.

Officials added that it appeared she died days ago.

Anyone with information about the victim is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

